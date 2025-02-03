CBC attempts to humiliate Danielle Smith for sticking up for Alberta

During a recent sketch on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, the CBC attempted to brand Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as an unhinged, desperate politician seeking Donald Trump's approval.

The sketch shows a woman acting as Premier Smith expressing her support for President Trump and proclaiming that he is her 'best friend.'

"Hello Canada, a lot of you feel like I've betrayed you guys, and girls, and only those two genders. But what was I supposed to do? Turn my back on my best friend?" the woman playing Smith asks in the sketch.

"Yeah, that's right, it's official. Donald Trump is my best friend. What can I say? He's my pal, my compadre, my boy, my man, my little orange devil, who smells like cheese," she added.

The CBC previously released a crude sketch that portrayed Premier Smith trying to ask President Trump to sign one of her breasts.

CBC takes a swing at Danielle Smith in bizarre ‘comedy’ sketch involving Donald Trump



The state broadcaster also took a crude shot at Smith in the sketch, showing the premier asking the president to sign one of her breasts.https://t.co/2yaNP8OdPT — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 22, 2025

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the sketch during Friday's live stream. "This Danielle Smith character, it's really falling flat," said Menzies.

"It tells you everything about CBC's ideology when they think they're winning over the room by mocking Danielle Smith for saying there are only two genders, boys and girls, when the vast majority of people in this country would say, 'yeah that's exactly so,'" he added.

Sheila also chimed in: "I'm fine with people making fun of other people, I don't care, whatever. But it should be funny. It's not, it's just so boring and stale."

"In this they sort of portray her as dumb and childish, when she's anything but. There are other ways where they could have taken this that maybe, maybe could have been funny. But it was bad, it was just generally bad," she added.

Premier Smith previously travelled down to President Trump's Florida estate to discuss energy policy and advocate for Alberta's energy exports.