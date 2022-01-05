CBC wants to order enough face masks for up to FOUR years
The CBC's request for PPE covers 57 locations across Canada as well as international deliveries for “special events”.
Is CBC management just addicted to fear of their colleagues and Canadians, or do they know something the rest of us don't?
The long-term medical PPE contract, which so far is of an unknown cost, is for domestic journalists and those reporting and working in CBC offices abroad.
According to a request for proposal, posted to the MERX website, a successful candidate to deliver the face masks must be able to provide a “constant supply of PPE and ensure an effective and prompt delivery system to all of its 57 locations across Canada and ad hoc international deliveries for special events”:
CBC/Radio-Canada is seeking Proposals from the industry in response to its Request for Proposals (“RFP”) for the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) for all CBC/Radio-Canada employees across the country.
An Agreement resulting from this RFP may potentially be for three (3) years with three (3) irrevocable option(s) to extend for one (1) year period(s).
For those interested in bidding against the Chinese companies or Liberal-linked health-care start-ups that will surely presents themselves at the CBC PPE trough, the RFP closes January 28, 2022.
