CBC's $14M legal bill: Taxpayer-funded broadcaster blows millions on court battles

Folks, I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: CBC isn’t a public broadcaster — it’s a state-funded, taxpayer-backed attack machine.

Thanks to our crowdfunded investigation at RebelInvestigates.com, we now have the shocking numbers: CBC’s legal costs have tripled in just three years, ballooning from $2.5 million in 2021/22 to $7.3 million in 2023/24 — for a total of nearly $14 million.

Fourteen million dollars in legal fees — on the taxpayer’s dime!

And get this — CBC refuses to disclose how much more they’re spending on internal legal costs. They claim they don’t have records of that. Are we supposed to believe that a billion-dollar corporation, which takes $1.5 billion a year from taxpayers, doesn’t track its own internal legal spending? Or are they hiding something?

Is CBC using taxpayer money for political warfare? We already know that CBC doesn’t just defend itself in court — it actively sues people with our money.

Remember in 2019, during the federal election, when CBC sued the Conservative Party of Canada? That’s right, a taxpayer-funded broadcaster launched a politically motivated lawsuit against the Opposition party over the use of news clips in campaign materials.

Let that sink in. While pretending to be a neutral news organization, CBC was dragging a political party into court with money that came from Conservative voters, Liberal voters, and everyone else who pays taxes in this country. For using news clips. While not suing the other parties that used CBC footage.

The lawsuit was so flimsy that it got thrown out by the courts, but not before CBC wasted more of our money on legal fees.

And that’s not all. Maybe CBC’s legal war chest is being used to keep certain skeletons locked away.

Let’s not forget the Jian Ghomeshi scandal, where CBC’s former golden boy faced allegations of sexual assault and harassment. He originally sued the CBC for $55 million, only to later withdraw the lawsuit in a secretive deal. How much did CBC spend on lawyers to cover up its role in that mess?

And was that the last harassment scandal, or just the one that made headlines? With no transparency on their legal spending, we have no way of knowing how many cases they’ve settled behind closed doors.

On top of this, CBC is spending millions in legal battles while their viewership is in freefall. They have fewer people tuning in than independent journalists on YouTube. Canadians are choosing to ignore them, and yet Team Trudeau-Carney keeps bailing them out.

The only thing keeping CBC alive is government force and mandatory taxpayer funding.

So, let’s ask the obvious question:

If CBC can’t survive without billions in bailouts…

If they can’t stop wasting money on court cases…

If they refuse to be transparent about their own scandals…

Why are we still paying for it? It’s time to pull the plug on CBC once and for all.