CBC's $1.5 billion lie machine: Fake graves and smear campaigns

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid looked at two topics that go together like oil and water: CBC and the truth.

While Canada's state broadcaster prides itself on being an impartial outlet focused on the truth — and comes armed with a fact checking department to do so — Sheila highlighted the victims of CBC's shortcomings in its reporting.

One incident touched on a CBC report about food dye and black olives. As first reported by Blacklock's Reporter, that CBC story led to a class-action lawsuit filed by a Quebec woman, only for a judge to toss the case after the CBC report's claims were disproven.

“The CBC makes a bogus claim. Viewers, believing them panic, and innocent businesses get hauled to court to defend themselves,” Sheila said. “And CBC? They walk away like nothing happened.”

Another report from CBC Marketplace asserted the chicken used in Subway's sandwiches were only about 50% chicken, with the rest being soy filler.

“Subway fought back,” Sheila noted, with the company hiring independent labs to test the product. The results led to a $210 million defamation suit against the state broadcaster.

With the case ongoing, “you the taxpayer are footing the bill for CBC's legal defence,” Sheila reminded viewers.

It's not just companies CBC is hurting either, with Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey serving as another case of CBC's failures. After asking now former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh a question during the federal leaders' debate, host Rosemary Barton told the CBC audience Drea had presented a misleading question.

“What Barton said was misinformation, what Barton said was the complete fabrication,” Sheila explained.

“They hurt businesses, they destroy reputations, they fan hysteria,” she continued. “And when they get caught, they issue a one-line correction on a webpage nobody sees while the reputational damage lives on.”