CBC's $1.5 billion lie machine: Fake graves and smear campaigns
“They hurt businesses, they destroy reputations, they fan hysteria,” said Sheila Gunn Reid. “And when they get caught, they issue a one-line correction on a webpage nobody sees while the reputational damage lives on.”
On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid looked at two topics that go together like oil and water: CBC and the truth.
While Canada's state broadcaster prides itself on being an impartial outlet focused on the truth — and comes armed with a fact checking department to do so — Sheila highlighted the victims of CBC's shortcomings in its reporting.
One incident touched on a CBC report about food dye and black olives. As first reported by Blacklock's Reporter, that CBC story led to a class-action lawsuit filed by a Quebec woman, only for a judge to toss the case after the CBC report's claims were disproven.
“The CBC makes a bogus claim. Viewers, believing them panic, and innocent businesses get hauled to court to defend themselves,” Sheila said. “And CBC? They walk away like nothing happened.”
Another report from CBC Marketplace asserted the chicken used in Subway's sandwiches were only about 50% chicken, with the rest being soy filler.
“Subway fought back,” Sheila noted, with the company hiring independent labs to test the product. The results led to a $210 million defamation suit against the state broadcaster.
With the case ongoing, “you the taxpayer are footing the bill for CBC's legal defence,” Sheila reminded viewers.
It's not just companies CBC is hurting either, with Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey serving as another case of CBC's failures. After asking now former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh a question during the federal leaders' debate, host Rosemary Barton told the CBC audience Drea had presented a misleading question.
“What Barton said was misinformation, what Barton said was the complete fabrication,” Sheila explained.
“They hurt businesses, they destroy reputations, they fan hysteria,” she continued. “And when they get caught, they issue a one-line correction on a webpage nobody sees while the reputational damage lives on.”
RebelNews+ Clips
RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.
Subscribe now to get the full experience!https://rebelnewsplus.com/
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-07-25 22:57:13 -0400This didn’t happen overnight. One should remember that David Suzuki has been cuddling up to the CBC for more than 50 years. When he was first on the air, he spewed the same kind of garbage as he does now.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-25 19:32:10 -0400Cock and Bull Corporation more like. Defunding the CBC would show us just how many people want it. There would be huge gaps in the electromagnetic spectrum if that happened.
-
Bernie Moore commented 2025-07-25 16:58:44 -0400How that skank Barton can keep her job lying her ass off is just who CBC is and CBC must be defunded