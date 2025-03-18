The CBC’s At Issue Panel Hides Their Taxpayer-Funded Salaries

The CBC—our bloated, taxpayer-funded state broadcaster—runs a panel called At Issue, packed with the same predictable, establishment-friendly talking heads, and won't divulge how much they’re paying them.

It's ok if you haven't seen At Issue before. You're not alone. No one watches it.

I wanted to know how much Andrew Coyne's fainting couch debutante hysteria about Trump, Chantal Hébert's misinformation about independent media (including us!), and Althia Raj's partisan Liberal insider hot takes—as Trudeau’s very own biographer—were costing taxpayers.

But when we asked, the CBC refused to tell us.

To be clear, I know the CBC won't tell me what each person makes per appearance - I wanted to know how much the panel as a whole was costing us.

Instead of a total expenditure amount, we got a list of appearances the trio were contracted for, with all the relevant information blacked out.

Why? Well, they threw out three different exemptions to dodge even the most basic transparency.

First, they cited Section 18(b), claiming the payment details are "competitive information." Yes, you heard that right—the CBC wants you to believe that if Canadians knew how much they’re paying Coyne, Hébert, and Raj, then CTV or Global might swoop in and outbid the state broadcaster for their talents.

Then there’s Section 19(1), which they claim protects "personal information." Now, normally, salary details are considered private—but let’s not forget, we already know the pay range for the CBC President. And there is one more detail: the law actually allows individuals to consent to having their salaries disclosed. Meaning the only reason we don’t know what the CBC pays these panelists is because Coyne, Raj, and the rest of them want to keep it a secret. If they had any respect for transparency, they could simply say, "Sure, let the public know." But instead, they hide behind legal loopholes.

And speaking of loopholes, the CBC pulled out their favourite magic trick—Section 68.1. This is the CBC’s special exemption for "journalism," which they invoke whenever they want to dodge accountability. But how exactly does hiding Andrew Coyne’s paycheque relate to journalism? This exemption is meant to protect editorial independence, not shield financial transparency from the very taxpayers who fund them.

CBC panellist Andrew Coyne says Canada "can afford to be a generous country" and should welcome more immigrants and refugees.



Meanwhile, everyday Canadians are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.https://t.co/BjtziNMiha pic.twitter.com/OkiA3sa19s — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 23, 2024

And that's where it really falls apart.

Even if we accept their argument that the individual amounts should be private, there is absolutely no reason to withhold the total amount the CBC spends on At Issue panellists as outside contractors. That’s not personal salary info—that’s a spending line item. And yet, the CBC refuses to disclose the very thing we asked for.

I mean, I can find out how much CBC spends on janitors as a line item.

Why? Because if Canadians knew just how much money was being funnelled into these same tired voices repeating Liberal-approved narratives every week, there’d be outrage.

It’s a taxpayer-funded echo chamber. And the CBC will fight tooth and nail to keep it that way. Now shut up and pay for it.