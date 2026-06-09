CBSA backlog grows to 577,739 deportation cases, including more than 5,500 convicted criminals

The federal government has revealed that nearly 578,000 individuals are currently subject to removal orders from Canada, including thousands who have been convicted of crimes and hundreds more facing criminal charges.

According to a response to an Order Paper question submitted by Conservative MP Jamil Jivani, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported that, as of April 15, 2026, 577,739 individuals were subject to removal orders.

The figures were disclosed in response to Question Q-1093, tabled in the House of Commons and answered on June 8 by the Department of Public Safety.

Among those slated for removal, CBSA reported that 5,525 individuals had been convicted of criminal offences in Canada as of April 30, 2026.

An additional 942 individuals facing criminal charges were also subject to removal orders.

The government says it cannot provide a breakdown of the specific offences committed by either group because its reporting system does not track removals by offence type.

"While the Canada Border Services Agency tracks cases subject to removal orders, the reporting system does not track cases based on the criminal offence committed," the response states. Officials added that reviewing individual files manually would be required and could not be completed within the time allotted for the parliamentary response.

The same explanation was provided regarding the 942 individuals currently facing criminal charges.

Despite the massive removal inventory, the government did not provide any estimate of how long it would take to process the nearly 578,000 outstanding removal cases.

The CBSA directs Canadians seeking additional information to its online immigration removal statistics portal, which tracks enforcement activity and removals from Canada.