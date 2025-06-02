CFIA hides while protesters stand tall against healthy ostrich cull

On Friday, May 30, a small grassroots protest took place outside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) office in Abbotsford, B.C., opposing the agency’s controversial and still-active order to kill nearly 400 healthy ostriches at the longstanding Universal Ostrich Farms, in Edgewood.

The demonstration wasn’t organized by the ostrich farmers themselves, but by local activist Harm Bomm, a recognizable face from past protests during COVID-19 lockdowns who is once again standing up for citizen rights and government accountability.

Rebel News was on the ground at the Abbotsford office to document the peaceful rally and speak with participants who expressed concern over what they see as government overreach.

Despite being a regular workday, the taxpayer-funded building was completely empty coincidentally…or not. A sign on the front door read: “Abbotsford District office closed on Friday May 30th.”

Days prior to the demonstration, the Agriculture Union, which represents CFIA employees, released a statement alleging that its members have received “intimidation and threats” related to the ostrich cull plans.

According to the CBC, Agriculture Union president Milton Dyck later claimed, without giving specific examples, that some staff were receiving “online death threats.” However, no mention was made in the statement of police involvement or that any reports had been filed regarding the alleged threats.

Rebel News has reached out to the Abbotsford Police and RCMP to ask whether such threats have been reported and, if so, what stage any investigation may be at. We have not received a response by time of publication.

While the CFIA’s claims of harassment continue to be echoed by mainstream media outlets, what remains consistent on the ground is the peaceful nature of opposition.

From the small protest outside CFIA’s Abbotsford office to the grassroots convoy from Vernon and the weeks-long campout of farm supporters in Edgewood, the resistance continues without violence.