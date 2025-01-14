François-Philippe Champagne drops out of leadership race

Champagne's withdrawal reshapes the political landscape, potentially strengthening the position of other candidates in the race like Mark Carney.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 14, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

The Industry Minister, and China's man in the race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the helm of the Liberal Party of Canada, posted his intentions on social media two days ahead of an expected official announcement by Mark Carney that he would be seeking to lead the party into the next election.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne took out two mortgages with a Chinese state-owned bank in excess of a million dollars before repaying them in 2020 after loans were reported by mainstream media outlets.

Champagne is not expected to be re-elected in his own riding, with 338.com reporting that Champagne will likely lose his riding of Sainte Maurice-Champlain to the separatist Bloc Quebecois.

Carney, a former bankster with the Bank of England and the Bank fo Canada, longtime advisor to Justin Trudeau and acquaintance of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, is rumoured to make his leadership campaign official on Thursday in Edmonton.

The Liberals will pick their next leader on March 9, who will by default be the short-lived prime minister before the country goes to the general election, either after the government falls on a confidence vote or at the fixed election date in October.

