The Industry Minister, and China's man in the race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the helm of the Liberal Party of Canada, posted his intentions on social media two days ahead of an expected official announcement by Mark Carney that he would be seeking to lead the party into the next election.

I won’t be seeking the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada in the upcoming race.

A difficult decision but one I take with Canada at heart. Thanks to Canadians, colleagues & organizers from across the country who share the vision of a proud, ambitious and prosperous Canada. pic.twitter.com/okwTMNTvfD — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) January 14, 2025

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne took out two mortgages with a Chinese state-owned bank in excess of a million dollars before repaying them in 2020 after loans were reported by mainstream media outlets.

Of course F-P Champagne uses a Chinese app on his phone.



I mean, the guy actually got his mortgage from the Government of China -- who would do that?



He's likely one of the 11 CCP assets in Canada. https://t.co/eVkOLBsSZw https://t.co/xaoQLjrjzo — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 23, 2024

There are few donors and little enthusiasm for the Liberal Party leadership race.



New this hour: Francois Philippe Champagne will not be running for the leadership. pic.twitter.com/p5O8g44gMN — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) January 14, 2025

Champagne is not expected to be re-elected in his own riding, with 338.com reporting that Champagne will likely lose his riding of Sainte Maurice-Champlain to the separatist Bloc Quebecois.

François-Philippe Champagne's riding. There's no reversing this. He's done. The Liberals can't choose a leader who won't win his seat...unless they give him a different riding. pic.twitter.com/chCdcZKmkO — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth_2) January 7, 2025

Carney, a former bankster with the Bank of England and the Bank fo Canada, longtime advisor to Justin Trudeau and acquaintance of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, is rumoured to make his leadership campaign official on Thursday in Edmonton.

China's man is dropping out of the Liberal leadership race pic.twitter.com/QChtltrWNv — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 14, 2025

The Liberals will pick their next leader on March 9, who will by default be the short-lived prime minister before the country goes to the general election, either after the government falls on a confidence vote or at the fixed election date in October.

