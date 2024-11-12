Chaplain general makes no reference to 'God' during Remembrance Day 'reflection'

Opposition Conservatives remain incensed after a controversial new directive banned military prayer during public ceremonies.

Guy Bélisle, Chaplain General for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), signed a controversial directive last October 11, mandating that any “spiritual reflection” must be “inclusive in nature, and respectful of the religious and spiritual diversity of Canada.”

Conservative MPs said Friday they would fight the Trudeau government over its “damaging woke agenda.”

The directive follows a 2015 Supreme Court of Canada decision banning public prayer in some settings.

“Chaplains serve a vital role in the Canadian Armed Forces. They represent Canadians of various faiths and support troops from across Canada,” reads a statement from the party.

On Monday, Bélisle led reflections at Ottawa’s National War Memorial as chaplain, where he made no mention of God or prayer.

“In the spirit of peace and gratitude, this moment prompts us to reflect on the sacrifices of our heroes and their families,” he said.

According to the National Post, that represents a stark departure from the Brigadier-General’s remarks during a similar ceremony last year.

“May these words I share now be, for some, the prayers of your heart [and] for others a reflection of your heartfelt thanksgiving,” he said at the time.

Now, the Department of National Defence (DND) says there would be no exceptions this Remembrance Day, as first reported by the Epoch Times, even though Belisle initially said non-compliant chaplains would be granted a one-year reprieve pending further review.

Derek Abma, a DND spokesperson, confirmed committee work is “ongoing” in relation to the October 2023 directive.

Prior to the directive, chaplains could recite prayers with faith-specific language during official functions, if those of different faiths were permitted to reflect or pray in their own way.

Chaplains who do not follow the directive this year will be subject to remedial measures that involve a re-education process, which initially threatened non-compliant personnel with dismissal.

Abma and Bélisle both stressed the importance of military chaplains maintaining religious neutrality out of respect for its diverse community.

Under the military’s pre-existing policy, chaplains could lead prayer as long as participants could engage in “silent personal reflection or contemplation” in their own way.

However, an anonymous chaplain rejected the directive last year, noting the “silent majority” are “very worried” about this rejection of tradition, but are afraid to denounce the directive publicly.

Scott McCaig, bishop of the Military Ordinariate of Canada, reiterated that sentiment in a statement issued on Friday.

“The forbidding of all religious expression at … military events does indeed give the impression that the government is preferring non-religion over religion,” wrote McCaig.

“This is contrary to the ‘Saguenay decision’ of the Supreme Court which requires government neutrality on religious issues, precisely to protect the religious conscious rights of all,” he added.

The ban on religion appears to be part of a larger cultural shift to prioritize the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as said functions must use language “mindful of the Gender-Based Analysis (GBA+).”

Conservative MPs rejected that belief during heated exchanges at the House of Commons last week.