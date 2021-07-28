Charges laid after staff removed door handles in retirement home during COVID
Police arrested and charged the general manager of a Courtice, Ontario retirement home in relation to allegations that his staff had removed door handles from some units in the residence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The general manager at the time, Tawab Karimi, 40, was charged with two counts of unlawful confinement and has since been released on an undertaking.
Durham Regional Police's East Division began an investigation on February 12, 2021, after a complaint was lodged against staff members at the White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence on Highway 2.
