Charity seeks clarity from federal parties on key election issues

In an attempt to uphold transparency and a more informed voter base, The Democracy Fund (TDF), a Canadian charity dedicated to defending civil liberties, has issued a call for clarity to all federal political parties.

TDF demanded clear answers on critical issues that strike at the heart of Canadian democracy — free speech, media independence, government accountability, and the spectre of digital currency – with less than two weeks until Canadians hit the polls on April 28.

As part of our mandate to defend civil liberties… pic.twitter.com/3oY2eQuOUV — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) April 15, 2025

In a letter dispatched to party leaders, TDF posed five-pointed questions, seeking written responses to be shared unfiltered with the public. The charity’s initiative is a refreshing push for voters to see beyond campaign rhetoric and understand where parties truly stand.

Among the questions: Will parties safeguard free speech by rejecting laws like the shelved Online Harms Act (Bill C-63), which threatened to curb online expression? What’s their stance on government subsidies propping up newsrooms, potentially compromising journalistic integrity? And will they pledge to repeal the Online News Act, which critics argue lets the state pick winners and losers in media through selective funding?

TDF also presses for a public inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 response — a period marked by sweeping mandates and eroded freedoms. Finally, the charity probes whether parties will resist a central bank digital currency, a move that could usher in unprecedented financial surveillance.

This isn’t just about policy wonkery; it’s about empowering Canadians with the unvarnished truth. TDF’s commitment to publishing responses in full underscores its mission to foster informed civic dialogue. Founded in 2021, the charity has been a fierce advocate for constitutional rights, offering legal support to those battered by pandemic-era overreach and advancing public education on democratic principles.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, TDF’s challenge to political leaders is a timely reminder: democracy thrives on accountability, not ambiguity. Will Canada’s parties rise to the occasion and provide the clarity Canadians deserve? The answers (or silence) will speak volumes.