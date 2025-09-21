UPDATE: Charlie Kirk memorialized as a 'martyr' in Arizona

Emotions ran high during the memorial service for Charlie Kirk in Phoenix, Arizona. Nearly 100,000 people were in attendance, including Charlie’s widow.

Erika Kirk, who was named CEO of Turning Point USA earlier this week, drew a big response from the crowd at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix.

Charlie Kirk memorial is PACKED with supporters. Thousands unable to get in as stadium fills to capacity. pic.twitter.com/ujaio7Rawz — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) September 21, 2025

Speakers, including conservative commentator Benny Johnson, shared how Charlie transformed their lives. Johnson honored Charlie as a "martyr" whose influence would grow, stating, "You cut down a martyr, his power grows."

Johnson credits Kirk with helping him overcome alcohol addiction and become "a Christ-centered man" after 10 years of working together.

U.S President Donald Trump waves to onlookers and signals "fight, fight fight" and a thumbs up to the crowd. pic.twitter.com/JJ1msSPQlK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 21, 2025

Rob McCoy, pastor emeritus of Godspeak Calvary Chapel, recalled Charlie Kirk as a devoted Christian.

“Charlie was never afraid, because he … was secure in the hand of God,” said McCoy, an evangelical pastor and Trump supporter. The crowd chanted "USA! USA!" upon President Donald Trump’s arrival.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show,’ described recording the show after Kirk’s death as “excruciating” and praised his staff for “heroically” carrying on.

Kolvet remembered Kirk as a hard worker who read every fan email and often debated his audience.

This is a developing story.

Charlie kirks Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy speak at the memorial today :



"The voices of millions globally have been awakened, furthering his cause and mission far beyond anyone's comprehension." pic.twitter.com/sd7VZvBXtJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 21, 2025