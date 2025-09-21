UPDATE: Charlie Kirk memorialized as a 'martyr' in Arizona

Nearly 100,000 people were in attendance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Emotions ran high during the memorial service for Charlie Kirk in Phoenix, Arizona. Nearly 100,000 people were in attendance, including Charlie’s widow.

Erika Kirk, who was named CEO of Turning Point USA earlier this week, drew a big response from the crowd at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix. 

Speakers, including conservative commentator Benny Johnson, shared how Charlie transformed their lives. Johnson honored Charlie as a "martyr" whose influence would grow, stating, "You cut down a martyr, his power grows."

Johnson credits Kirk with helping him overcome alcohol addiction and become "a Christ-centered man" after 10 years of working together.

Rob McCoy, pastor emeritus of Godspeak Calvary Chapel, recalled Charlie Kirk as a devoted Christian.

“Charlie was never afraid, because he … was secure in the hand of God,” said McCoy, an evangelical pastor and Trump supporter. The crowd chanted "USA! USA!" upon President Donald Trump’s arrival.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show,’ described recording the show after Kirk’s death as “excruciating” and praised his staff for “heroically” carrying on.

Kolvet remembered Kirk as a hard worker who read every fan email and often debated his audience.

This is a developing story.

