Chilliwack school board 'striptease artist' defamation case hits court

In today's report, I bring you an update on a defamation case involving Chilliwack School District 33, a school board that is no stranger to controversy.

Dr. Carin Bondar, the vice chair for Chilliwack School District 33, a self-proclaimed “biologist with a twist,” is suing her former colleague Barry Neufeld for referring to her as a “striptease artist” during a “Power Hour” Zoom meeting hosted by Action 4 Canada on September 21, 2022.

1. Currently in the Supreme Court in Chilliwack to cover an interesting defamation case for those concerned about the sexual indoctrination of kids in schools.



Chilliwack School district 33’s Vice Chair, Carin Bondar, is suing former SD33 trustee Barry Neufeld. pic.twitter.com/axRc2KBZSg — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 15, 2023

During the Power Hour, Neufeld discussed candidates who ran for Chilliwack trustee seats in a previous byelection, including Bondar and Parents' Choice BC candidate Richard Procee.

“Richard Procee ran against that striptease artist in the byelection four years ago,” Neufeld stated in the meeting, a comment seemingly connected to sexually-explicit content posted online involving Bondar, such as an 'Orgasms do evolve' video publicly available on Bondar’s YouTube channel, in which she can be seen swinging naked on a wrecking ball, sucking on a sledgehammer and seductively licking a microscope.

https://twitter.com/dreahumphrey/status/1724872857879241150?s=46&t=stBILKOGvG_PpUh2Nf_Wig

During cross-examination by Paul Jaffe, Neufeld's counsel, Bondar testified that Neufeld's striptease comment had caused her harm.

Ironically, Bondar is the same trustee who labelled citizens participating in parental rights protests against Western Canada’s Sexual Orientation Identity Program (known as SOGI 123) as individuals sexualizing children.

Carin Bondar who is an infamous Chilliwack, BC, Canada School Board Trustee (SD 33) had her boyfriend Peter Lang dressed as Jesus (with a beard and all) screaming expletives at Christian, Catholic, Muslim, Mennonite, and Sikh parents while making fun of their religion, and… pic.twitter.com/tjs8rKtiXB — Odessa Orlewicz (@OdessaOrlewicz) October 11, 2023

Yet she has remained silent about her live-in partner, Peter Langs, the president of the Chilliwack Métis Association, and his publicly Christophobic behaviour. At a recent parental rights protest against SOGI 123, Lang dressed up as Jesus Christ to scream expletives at the protesters, making statements like “F the church.”



For the full video report, including my interview with Jaffe and the moment when I catch up to Bondar and Lang to ask them if they believe their offensive comments are causing more harm than Mr. Neufeld’s, watch the video above.