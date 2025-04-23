China affairs expert explains why CCP seeks to undermine Canada's democracy

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, political commentator and author Gordon G. Chang discussed what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is seeking to achieve by meddling in Canada's democracy.

Chang listed off the multitude of benefits China could gain through its continued interference in Canada's political processes.

"There are so many prizes, for instance the Arctic. China wants to dominate the Arctic with its new best friend Russia," he explained.

"But also remember, Canada is part of the Five Eyes, it would love to have some intel on what was being discussed," Chang added.

Speaking further about China's interest in influencing Canada, Chang noted that the CCP wants to take advantage of "the world's largest undefended border."

China's interference in Canada's elections has been thrust back under the spotlight after it was revealed the CCP launched an online campaign seeking to boost Mark Carney's image.

Furthermore, former Liberal candidate for Markham-Unionville Paul Chiang was forced to step down after it was revealed he suggested Conservative candidate Joe Tay could be turned over to the Chinese consulate for a cash bounty.

Chiang's replacement, Peter Yuen, has also been accused of having ties to the CCP after video reportedly showing him singing a patriotic Chinese song alongside an individual with known links to the CCP surfaced online.

Canadians will cast their ballots in the next federal election in less than one week on April 28, 2025.

