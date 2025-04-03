China affairs expert weighs in on Carney backing disgraced former candidate

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, political commentator and China affairs expert Terence Shen discussed Mark Carney's decision to back disgraced Liberal candidate Paul Chiang after his call to have a Conservative rival turned over to the Chinese Communist Party.

Carney said it was a "teachable moment" for the Liberal candidate just one day before Chiang announced he would be "standing aside" from his candidacy in the Markham-Unionville riding.

The Liberals faced fierce backlash after the revelation that Chiang suggested the Conservative candidate for Don Valley North, Joe Tay, be handed over to the Chinese consulate for a HK$1 million bounty.

The Chinese Communist Party, through the Hong Kong police, placed the bounty on Tay in December of 2024 over his activism and support for pro-democracy protesters in the region.

Shen explained why Liberals who say Chiang's comments were just a "joke" don't appreciate the seriousness of the situation.

"They say 'it's just a joke,' but we are not stupid. Everybody understood exactly what message Paul Chiang was trying to send," he said.

"Paul Chiang essentially suggested people could collect a bounty from a foreign dictatorship on his Canadian political opponent right in front of a group of reporters. Clearly his intention was to portray his opponent as a criminal," Shen added. "To me that's a textbook case of foreign interference."

Carney announced that the Liberals would be 'moving on' to select a new candidate for the riding and said he would "leave it at that."