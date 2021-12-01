China isn't ‘buying’ the Solomon Islands — they're buying Taiwan

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alexandra Marshall (@EllyMelly on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about violent protests in the Solomon Islands.

Tensions escalated last week the Solomon Islands broke diplomatic ties with Taiwan and formalized their relationship with China under Sogavare’s direction, which triggered an independence referendum in Malaita – the largest province in the Solomon Islands.

Pro-Taiwan protests have broken out through Malaita, calling for independence from the pro-China government. The island has turned down China’s debt-trap diplomacy, rejecting infrastructure projects which have left other island nations in the Pacific with Chinese-occupied ports.

