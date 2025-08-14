China takes aim at Western Canadian canola exports: what's the next step?

China has hit Canadian canola with a steep 75% tariff in response to Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government continuing to heavily tariff Chinese-made electric vehicles.

The new duty could see Western Canada lose out on billions of dollars in exports — but what's the solution?

On this week's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Rebel News hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were joined by constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson and political strategist Michael Couros to discuss the options for Western Canada's agriculture sector.

“Why isn't (Carney) working with President Xi in China,” wondered Michael Couros. “He's pointed in the wrong direction,” he said, noting the prime minister seems to be more focused on being involved in some way with U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

No agriculture export is more Canadian than canola oil — a product that was created in Canada — “and yet, all the 'elbows up, buy Canadian' people, they're missing in action on this,” said Sheila Gunn Reid.

The tariffs are a “domino effect” stemming from the “ideologists” in the Liberal Party, said Keith Wilson.

“There is no sacrifice too great, particularly for Saskatchewan and Alberta to endure, to promote their obsession with climate alarmism and what they see as their opportunity to reshape us away from a free market economy based on individualism, rights, markets and so on, to one of state control because we have an emergency.”

Eastern elites in Ottawa have contempt for Western Canada's farmers, Lise Merle said.

“Unless the feds stand up immediately for our Western ag producers, like they are for potential uranium development — let me see that same energy that's going into excitement by the feds on uranium development in Saskatchewan for our ag producers, and then I'll start taking them seriously.”

