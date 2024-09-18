Chinese Consulate interfered in re-election bid of former Conservative MP: report

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Chinese consular officials in Vancouver orchestrated a targeted campaign against Conservative MP Kenny Chiu during the 2021 federal election, validating his claims that foreign interference played a crucial role in his electoral defeat.

Initiated in December 2022, the investigation found British Columbians of Chinese descent voted with direction from Chinese officials in Beijing. The Hogue Commission, which oversees the inquiry into foreign interference, learned that agents used an atmosphere of fear and media manipulation to compel voters.

Foreign ownership of Canadian media outlets also posed concerns, raising the potential that broadcasting regulations were violated.

That said, there is insufficient legal basis to pursue charges under current Canadian laws, reported The Bureau. Investigators say prosecution requires a high burden of proof.

Fines of $5,000 under the Election Act do not adequately deter foreign interference in Canadian elections.

And talks about an incident door knocking where he was told he hates Chinese people by people who had previously voted for him.

“However, we are satisfied that foreign influence was exercised in the Chinese Canadian community in Greater Vancouver,” the investigation found. MP Chiu has repeatedly attributed his 2021 election defeat to foreign interference.

The former Conservative MP was targeted for attacking China’s record on human rights, particularly Hong Kong, and his failed attempt to pass foreign registry legislation, according to officials.

The tenured member of Parliament introduced Bill C-282, An Act to establish the Foreign Influence Registry, months before the 2021 general election to try to establish the Foreign Influence Registry.

“As an immigrant, it is already very challenging to build a life here in Canada,” Chiu said, who immigrated from Hong Kong as a schoolboy in 1982.

A 112-page report, compiled by the Commissioner of Canada Elections (OCCE), revealed Vancouver’s Chinese Consulate corroborated with local Chinese Canadian associations and media outlets to undermine Chiu's reelection bid.

Chinese-language media and social media channels, primarily WeChat, portrayed MP Chiu as anti-Chinese and racist.

"When I [went] door knocking…there have been supporters of mine who just shut the door in my face," said Chiu. "There [was] so much hatred that I sense."

Findings contend Vancouver community leaders allegedly worked for China’s United Front Work Department to interfere in elections.

Evidence showed Chinese state media apparently posted false reports on Bill C-282, claiming it would put Chinese Canadians behind bars for supporting mainland China, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

However, investigators could not probe funding tied to the ‘disinformation’ campaign, as they could not identify victims intimidated by foreign agents.

“We need witnesses that are willing to testify,” said Carmen Boucher, OCCE Executive Director, who testified that the Chinese diaspora is reluctant to come forward because of intimidation.

In one redacted passage, an unidentified witness said a community leader allegedly bragged about defeating MP Chiu with help from the United Front networks.

At the Foreign Interference Commission, MP Chiu testified the Trudeau government “left him to drown” when Chinese agents targeted his campaign. “The government doesn’t seem to care,” he said.

A submission to the inquiry said Chinese proxies targeted Conservative candidates who supported the implementation of a foreign-agent registry.

The CSIS document adds further clarity to findings from a new Australian government report that quoted the WeChat allegations and questioned the federal response to Chinese meddling.

“You weren’t aware of any of these reports at the time?” asked Commission Counsel Matthew Ferguson. “No,” replied Chiu. “I have been betrayed,” he added.

MP Chiu lost re-election to Liberal candidate Parm Bains by 3,477 votes. Approximately 4,400 fewer residents voted for him in 2021 than in 2019 — of which nearly half translated into Liberal support.

In response, the Trudeau government quietly passed foreign interference legislation before the parliamentary summer recess. Bill C-70, An Act respecting countering foreign interference, will punish diplomats and other agents that target Canadian democracy.