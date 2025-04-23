Chinese election interference forces Conservative candidate Joe Tay off the campaign trail

Despite this, the federal government’s response has been tepid, at best. Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, which included testimony from over 100 witnesses, including then-prime minister Justin Trudeau, produced a final report in January 2025. However, Trudeau's proroguing of Parliament just weeks earlier meant that its release was largely ignored and recommendations left to languish.

Trudeau’s inaction has created a vacuum, leaving the SITE Task Force to take the lead during a critical election period. While the task force assures Canadians that voting remains secret and secure, it acknowledges that foreign governments are now weaponizing social media to manipulate what voters see and ultimately believe.

In a disturbing twist, the Liberal Party and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s initial support for Paul Chiang—Tay's political opponent—added fuel to the controversy. As a former Toronto police officer, Chiang was caught on video laughing and urging others to claim the Chinese bounty placed on Tay, trivializing a serious case of foreign-led political intimidation.

Though Chiang has since stepped down following public backlash, the episode has brought more questions than answers about potential Liberal complicity in this interference.

Even as Canadians go to the polls, SITE’s findings will not be fully reported until after the election, leaving many to wonder what other forms of repression are going unacknowledged or unbeknownst to them.

In the face of psychological operations, foreign disinformation, and compromised campaigns, Canadians must remain vigilant, informed, and unyielding in their defence of democratic values.