Chinese election interference forces Conservative candidate Joe Tay off the campaign trail
As Canadians head to the polls, the nation’s election interference task force has confirmed alarming efforts by the People’s Republic of China to meddle in a Toronto riding.
Canadians will cast their ballots on April 28 in the latest snap election despite ongoing threats to the nation's democratic process.
It has been confirmed that the People's Republic of China (PRC) has launched an unprecedented campaign of election interference, targeting Conservative candidate Joe Tay in the Toronto riding of Don Valley North with tactics that undoubtedly teeter on the brink of psychological warfare.
The Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force — a multi-agency unit formed in 2019 to protect Canada’s democratic institutions — has publicly confirmed this interference for the first time in Canadian history. Tay, who has halted in-person campaigning due to safety concerns, has become the focal point of a sweeping campaign of transnational repression (TNR). Chinese state-controlled platforms have flooded online spaces with fabricated arrest warrants and disinformation designed to sabotage his campaign and silence dissent.
Despite this, the federal government’s response has been tepid, at best. Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, which included testimony from over 100 witnesses, including then-prime minister Justin Trudeau, produced a final report in January 2025. However, Trudeau's proroguing of Parliament just weeks earlier meant that its release was largely ignored and recommendations left to languish.
Trudeau’s inaction has created a vacuum, leaving the SITE Task Force to take the lead during a critical election period. While the task force assures Canadians that voting remains secret and secure, it acknowledges that foreign governments are now weaponizing social media to manipulate what voters see and ultimately believe.
In a disturbing twist, the Liberal Party and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s initial support for Paul Chiang—Tay's political opponent—added fuel to the controversy. As a former Toronto police officer, Chiang was caught on video laughing and urging others to claim the Chinese bounty placed on Tay, trivializing a serious case of foreign-led political intimidation.
Though Chiang has since stepped down following public backlash, the episode has brought more questions than answers about potential Liberal complicity in this interference.
Even as Canadians go to the polls, SITE’s findings will not be fully reported until after the election, leaving many to wonder what other forms of repression are going unacknowledged or unbeknownst to them.
In the face of psychological operations, foreign disinformation, and compromised campaigns, Canadians must remain vigilant, informed, and unyielding in their defence of democratic values.
