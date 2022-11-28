Chinese farmers are burning crops as the country pursues Covid ZERO

Videos circulating online show Chinese farmers disposing of produce as they struggle to find markets during the latest COVID lockdown, triggering warnings of wide-scale food shortages.

Farmers trying to sell their goods are seen being arrested by Chinese state police after COVID-zero lockdowns. Farmers, already struggling to find markets, are allegedly being blocked from selling harvests if they do not test their livestock regularly for COVID.

"China’s strict Covid controls are leaving farmers with no option other than to destroy crops they can no longer sell, triggering concerns about food shortages and stirring outrage on social media," says Bloomberg Economics.

The Chinese communist government has been responding with mass arrests in the face of protests against the latest lockdown by the state in pursuit of zero COVID cases. 

Despite state-violence, the protests on the streets of China are continuing. 

China's strict lockdowns are expected to stay in place until April.

