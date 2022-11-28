Chinese farmers are burning crops as the country pursues Covid ZERO
Videos circulating online show Chinese farmers disposing of produce as they struggle to find markets during the latest COVID lockdown, triggering warnings of wide-scale food shortages.
Farmers trying to sell their goods are seen being arrested by Chinese state police after COVID-zero lockdowns. Farmers, already struggling to find markets, are allegedly being blocked from selling harvests if they do not test their livestock regularly for COVID.
"China’s strict Covid controls are leaving farmers with no option other than to destroy crops they can no longer sell, triggering concerns about food shortages and stirring outrage on social media," says Bloomberg Economics.
China’s strict Covid controls are leaving farmers with no option other than to destroy crops they can no longer sell, triggering concerns about food shortages and stirring outrage on social media https://t.co/fJ8wl6YClF— Bloomberg Economics (@economics) November 28, 2022
Old man— ri na (@rina17776050) November 27, 2022
Farmers want to sell the vegetables they grow for some money to maintain their own lives. They are arrested by the Chinese Communist Party police... pic.twitter.com/mjyDvMPbfB
The Chinese communist government has been responding with mass arrests in the face of protests against the latest lockdown by the state in pursuit of zero COVID cases.
This is now on Wulumuqi (=Urumqi) lu in #Shanghai. People holding up white sheets of paper. ‘We don’t need to write anything on it. It is a symbol of the revolution of the people’, someone says. (Don’t manage to send videos.) pic.twitter.com/oWwyADTHuX— Eva Rammeloo (@eefjerammeloo) November 26, 2022
Despite state-violence, the protests on the streets of China are continuing.
At a zero #COVID protest in Beijing, people near me singing #China’s national anthem…which was such a rallying cry during #Shanghai’s lockdown that censors blocked the lyrics: ‘rise, people who do not wish to be slaves’ & ‘arise, arise, arise!’ (qi lai, qi lai, qi lai!) @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/0ew7wRtTKS— Janis Mackey Frayer (@janisfrayer) November 27, 2022
See, Biden won’t condemn the abject atrocity of China’s zero Covid policy. He has not a word of criticism about tens of millions of people locked in their homes or sent to quarantine prisons-— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 28, 2022
Because his lunatic lib base thinks China did Covid right.
pic.twitter.com/VGjvQHFghv
China's strict lockdowns are expected to stay in place until April.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
