Chris Dacey alleges RCMP 'drone harassment' at ostrich farm

Ezra Levant reported Saturday from the Edgewood, B.C., ostrich farm where 300 healthy birds were massacred, commending citizen journalist Chris Dacey's critical on-the-street reporting.

Independent Press Gallery members Dacey and Drea Humphrey, using a Nikon P-1000 camera borrowed from Dave Freedom and assisted by airborne veteran Mike Rood, exposed a situation that pressured the RCMP.

After initial footage emerged, the RCMP's transparency issues were exposed, leading to frustration. Levant criticized their un-Canadian tactics—a no-fly zone, anti-drone tech, night operations, and hay walls—contrasting these with the police's "serve and protect" and transparency claims.

The Rebel News’ publisher called the scene dystopian, citing secrecy and lack of transparency about ostrich deaths, breeding public paranoia. He highlighted the misrepresentation of "Spirit," an ostrich the police injured with drones and then put down. Media attributed its death to avian flu, but the healthy bird died from sepsis due to neglected drone injuries.

Levant and Dacey criticized the RCMP's priorities, highlighting their largest B.C. operation focused on an ostrich farm, not serious crime. They called RCMP drones "weapons of terror" used to harass people with bright lights.

Moreover, Levant and Dacey reported police provocation. A distressed farm owner cited the officer's social media use and pointing. Dacey also reported ongoing officer provocation against him and his neighbor, Trevor, who faced two weeks of drone harassment before Dacey's arrival.

Levant suggests the government and RCMP used "DARVO" (Deny, Accuse, Reverse Victim and Offender) during the Coutts, Alberta convoy, mirroring their current tactics to make victims appear as aggressors. He concludes that their reporting exposed the RCMP, who then intensified efforts to provoke a violent reaction, which ultimately did not occur.

Levant believes Alberta and other provinces should terminate RCMP agreements, claiming the force served Ottawa's interests over British Columbia's.

Dacey, a law enforcement supporter, observes current policing practices differ from his experience and notes officers appeared "morally injured," with a police chaplain offering support.