INTERVIEW: MEP Christine Anderson speaks with Alexa Lavoie about her controversial Canadian tour

Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show featured Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie interviewing Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament from Germany, who has been on tour in Canada this past week.

Anderson went viral during the pandemic for her scorching speeches condemning Justin Trudeau’s heavy-handed lockdowns. Her support for the trucker convoy helped make that peaceful Canadian uprising an international sensation.

But last week Liberal Party mud-slinger Warren Kinsella went to work, denouncing Anderson as a hate-monger, and smearing Conservative MPs photographed meeting with her, including former leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis. Kinsella’s hyperventilated attack was soon picked up by Brian Lilley, boyfriend of Doug Ford’s press secretary and columnist for the Toronto Sun.

Other than the Liberal war room and the Doug Ford war room, the story wasn’t going anywhere — calling German politicians “Nazis” doesn’t work, as that country criminalizes Nazism and those who support it. It is literally impossible for Anderson to be a Nazi — she’d be in prison if she were.

But for some reason, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre — or, more likely, an inexperienced media handler — panicked. What does Anderson have to say about the incident at the centre of this media firestorm? Check out Alexa's full interview to hear her side of the story.

