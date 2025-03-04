Chrystia Freeland attempts to distance herself from 'virtue signalling' Liberals on Bill Maher

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed Chrystia Freeland's attempts to distance herself from 'woke' Liberals during her appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher.

While appearing on the American comedian's show, Freeland attempted to portray herself as a moderate, 'old school Liberal' who isn't in favour of identity politics and virtue signalling as is often seen from the modern Liberal Party.

"I'm an old school Liberal," Freeland said. "The Liberals in Canada win when we are focused on people and what they need in their lives, and we lose when people think that we're focused on virtue signalling and identity politics," she added.

Chrystia Freeland speaks out against virtue signaling & identity politics.



Can we trust her?



The Liberals forced race & sex discrimination into all their hiring & promotion, and government procurement deals.



Will she promise to axe this racism & sexism? pic.twitter.com/jP124w8uIQ — David Staples (@DavidStaplesYEG) March 1, 2025

Sheila criticized Freeland for saying that politicians lose when they lecture people or appear snobby when Freeland has lectured Canadians over the past 10 years.

"That's all this woman has done, her like entire time, she's lectured us about what it means to be a Canadian in a very specific kindergarten lecture-y voice," said Sheila.

"But she always lectures Canadians. You know, 'they don't like snobs.' She's one of the snobbiest broads in Ottawa. She's telling us that we don't need to drive cars because she doesn't drive a car. That's a very snobby, elitist worldview," Sheila added.

Freeland previously made headlines after she resigned from Trudeau's cabinet prior to delivering the fall economic statement, citing disagreements with Trudeau on economic policy.