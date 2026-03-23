🔴Another church blaze in Canada, Mass immigration continues, Ford says Ontario under 'attack' from Trump | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're examining yet another church being set on fire in Canada, this time in Maugerville, New Brunswick, where Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant travelled over the weekend to investigate the aftermath and get a firsthand glimpse of the destroyed building. The blaze comes amid a wave of church burnings and desecrations over the last several years under the Liberal government, with over 100 churches being targeted since 2021.

Plus, new polling from Canada's immigration department shows nearly half of Canadians say that immigration is causing the country "to change in ways I don't like." Despite the Carney Liberals pledging to significantly reduce the immigration flow into Canada, over 900,000 people entered the country in 2025 through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and International Mobility Program (IMP).

We're also looking at recent comments from Ontario Premier Doug Ford in which he claimed Ontario is "under attack" by Donald Trump. "We're under attack by President Trump on a daily basis, our businesses are under attack, our communities and the people are under attack," he said Monday morning.

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