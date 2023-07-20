Inside the tour of new documentary 'Church Under Fire' with Sheila Gunn Reid and Kian Simone

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Kian Simone BUY YOUR TICKETS! Secure your seats for our special in-person screenings of Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity today! BUY YOUR TICKETS

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel News' head of documentaries Kian Simone to discuss their tour premiering the new documentary Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity. The two spent nine days on the road, with showings that were sold out in small towns and big venues in all parts of Canada.

.@SheilaGunnReid announces Rebel News is taking our new documentary, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity, on the road for a summer tour starting this July — and we're inviting you to join us for in-person screenings.



Get your tickets today! https://t.co/ifRNvthBmH pic.twitter.com/u0IumWzOKS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 20, 2023

Sheila and Kian made the movie to serve as the historical record of the government's treatment of pastors and congregations who stood for religious liberty and the Charter rights of all Canadians when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed on churches.

There was excitement surrounding showing the documentary to some of the congregations featured in the film. Church in the Vine in Edmonton, Higher Life Church in Saint John, and The Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario all hosted sold-out screenings. The tour was gruelling, but as Kian noted, the reaction from the hundreds of people at each screening more than made up for the early morning flights and carsickness.

Here at the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario, where they stood up for their beliefs and kept service open for all for during COVID lockdown.



Sold out show for @kiansimone44 and @SheilaGunnReid's new film: Church Under Fire: Canada's War On Christianity.



See it for yourself!… pic.twitter.com/0C178CXkxT — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 9, 2023

This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. For more details and to bring the movie to a venue near you, visit www.ChurchUnderFiremovie.com or www.SaveTheChristians.com.