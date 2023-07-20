Inside the tour of new documentary 'Church Under Fire' with Sheila Gunn Reid and Kian Simone

  • By Rebel News
  • July 20, 2023
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel News' head of documentaries Kian Simone to discuss their tour premiering the new documentary Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity. The two spent nine days on the road, with showings that were sold out in small towns and big venues in all parts of Canada.

Sheila and Kian made the movie to serve as the historical record of the government's treatment of pastors and congregations who stood for religious liberty and the Charter rights of all Canadians when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed on churches.

There was excitement surrounding showing the documentary to some of the congregations featured in the film. Church in the Vine in Edmonton, Higher Life Church in Saint John, and The Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario all hosted sold-out screenings. The tour was gruelling, but as Kian noted, the reaction from the hundreds of people at each screening more than made up for the early morning flights and carsickness. 

This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. For more details and to bring the movie to a venue near you, visit www.ChurchUnderFiremovie.com or www.SaveTheChristians.com.

