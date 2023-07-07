Church Under Fire documentary sells out at world premiere in Calgary

By Kian Simone BUY YOUR TICKETS! Secure your seats for our special in-person screenings of Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity today! BUY YOUR TICKETS

Calgary was out in numbers as a sellout crowd packed Canyon Meadows Cinemas for the world premiere of Rebel News’ new Documentary Church Under Fire: Canada’s War on Christianity. It was the first of two sold-out screenings taking place on consecutive evenings in the city that saw some of the worst persecution and prosecution of Christians and especially Christian pastors anywhere in Canada.

The film set out to serve as a definitive historical account of the ongoing attacks endured by Christian communities of worship across Canada throughout Covid-19, in addition to laying out the events and orchestrated cultural shifts that brought Canada from a place that decries religious persecution to one that carries it out on levels that shocked the world.

Rebel News spoke with Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Pastors Tracy and Rodney Fortin who were featured in the documentary at the event and asked them about the importance of this historical account of what they and so many like them endured over the last few years.

We also had to opportunity to chat with Sheila Gunn Reid, who served as narrator and journalist in the film, in addition to our chief documentarian Kian Simone about the value of having those involved in the film actively covering and, in a way, living through the events depicted on screen themselves.

Our Rebel Commander, who called the documentary ‘the best thing Rebel News has ever produced’, Ezra Levant was impassioned by the screening and shared about how attentiveness towards religious persecution in light of Jewish history in Nazi Germany motivated him to want to help share this record of persecution that has occurred in Canada.

In addition to the screening, attendees enjoyed speeches by Rebel Staff and a Q&A period featuring Kian, Sheila and Tracy and Rodney Fortin.

We also asked folks for their reactions to the film after the screening had concluded, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback that included tearful testimonies and shock at the full account of the injustices endured by pastors affirmed that the Church Under Fire documentary did justice to the stories it shared.

If you missed the world premiere or couldn’t make it to Calgary, fear not, there is likely a screening coming to a town near you. Tickets are selling out fast so head to SaveTheChristians.com now and secure your seat.