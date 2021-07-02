Churches burn across Canada, Justin Trudeau and the media barely care

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

Numerous churches have been set ablaze or vandalized across Canada, so many, in fact, that it's hard to even keep up.

While these terrible crimes continue unabated across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian mainstream media as a whole remain largely quiet about it. It took days before the prime minister made a statement, and the media, so often ready to jump aboard a social justice cause, has reported on the stories, but not with the same ferocity as other instances.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, when comparing Trudeau's reaction to these church attacks with a fabricated story about a young girl having her hijab cut, David Menzies said:

Trudeau was there for that. Based on an accusation, there hadn't even been charges, there hadn't even been a trial. And yet he says nothing [about the church attacks], and correct me if I'm wrong, isn't Justin Trudeau a Catholic himself?

