DAILY | Find the Church Arsonists! Gyms, Indoor Dining Still Banned
David Menzies and Andrew Chapados are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube
Send A Rebel Chat
You can now send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
David and Andrew will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, and HyperChats from Odysee!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble.com
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Help us find the arsonists responsible for burning churches at FindTheArsonist.com.
- Indoor dining, gyms still under lockdown
- Free Pastor Tim Stephens rally
With all the attempts to censor us by Big Tech and even our own government, the risk of being deplatformed from YouTube, Facebook or Twitter is greater than ever!
SIGN UP: Tell us your name and email address by completing the form below, that way we can contact you when we're shut down by visiting AfterYouTube.com.
- By Drea Humphrey
Find the Arsonist
$10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches.Submit
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.