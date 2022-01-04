Cinema hit with MASSIVE fine, bolted shut for defying vax pass
An independent film theatre in Wales is facing the wrath of tyrannical COVID regulations.
This report is set in Swansea, Wales where I visited a particular business that was affected by the tyrannical government and councils of Wales who were forced to shut down a local cinema for simply not enforcing the vaccine passports.
The owners of Cinema & Co, an independent film house, were taken to court and now charged with a £15,000 fine after refusing to enforce masks, social distancing and the infamous vaccine passports on their customers.
Whilst the council and the Welsh government were threatening to shut down the business, Anna Redfern showed courage and defied the orders to shut down her business and faced a 28-day sentence with fines.
- By Lewis Brackpool
UK Reporters
