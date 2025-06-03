Citizen journalist attacked while reporting near Toronto shelter

You may recall our story earlier this month regarding citizen journalist Jay Bannister. Bannister runs a social media portal called MadLab Press. Being an ex-cop, his speciality is making videos regarding law enforcement. Which is to say, he often exposes cops who are behaving badly on the job. Needless to say, the Toronto Police Service knows full well who he is – and they really don’t like him all that much.

And this resentment appeared to be evident earlier this month. Here’s the skinny: Bannister was driving along Dundas Street East in downtown Toronto when he spotted police cruisers, ambulances, and a firetruck outside the former Bond Place Hotel. This venue is now being run as a shelter by the City of Toronto. Jay was curious to see what was occurring, so he pulled over to investigate the commotion. It did not go well.

Namely, a shelter resident weighing about 300 lbs. approached Jay and demanded that he stop videorecording. Since Jay was on a public sidewalk and had every right to do so, he declined to cease filming. That’s when the thug sucker-punched Jay in the head. Jay fell to the sidewalk, whereupon he was kicked in the face. Jay also had a clump of hair ripped from his head. As well, the assailant smashed video equipment costing about $600.

Citizen journalist and ex-cop Jay Bannister was assaulted outside the former Bond Place Hotel last Wednesday, in full view of Toronto police. Yet no one intervened to protect him or his filming gear. pic.twitter.com/YXZJwbEvut — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 27, 2025

Disturbingly, this happened in front of several police officers and security guards who declined to get involved. Why? Is it because of who Jay Bannister is? It certainly seems that way.

And in the department of insult to injury, a few days ago, Jay received a call from Det. Heather McRae at 51 Division. Thankfully, Jay recorded the call, because the call was surreal. Det. McRae informed Jay that an investigation was indeed under way – but that Jay might also be charged with assault! The reason? Jay allegedly kicked his assailant in self-defence. Is that the new normal now? Victims can’t even defend themselves – even if they are getting the snot beaten out of them? Unbelievable.

If Jay is indeed charged, this will be a grotesque dereliction of duty. The motto of the Toronto Police is, “To Serve & Protect.” There’s no asterisk at the end of that motto; there is no footnote stating: “We will only serve and protect citizens that we like; otherwise, you’re out of luck.”

Law enforcement is not supposed to work that way. Stay tuned for further updates.