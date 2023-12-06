Citizens Inquiry concludes what many Canadians already knew: mainstream media is the virus

The National Citizen’s Inquiry (NCI) has released its final report after it conducted broad and intensive two-months-long hearings into the ill effects imposed on Canadians through the COVID-19 purported health protection measures.

Part of the NCI’s mandate was to assess the proportionality and the justification of the COVID-19 response measures implemented by government and unelected public health bureaucrats. The unquestionable adherence to these measures by the masses left many Canadians critical of the response feeling like outliers.

While the commissioners emphasized the need for more investigation and inquiry, they highlighted the inherent conflict of interest involved with the government — which imposed such harsh and sweeping measures — that cannot ethically and impartially investigate itself.

Ken Drysdale, a retired executive engineer specializing in forensic investigations and the preparation of reports, served as a commissioner with the NCI. He joined Rebel News to discuss the final report's recommendations, which spanned nearly 80 pages of the 5,324-page document.

“We broke the recommendations down into four basic areas – civil issues which had to do with laws, social issues, economics, and health. Then within each of those, there are dozens of section headings that talk about reasonings, the witnesses, conclusions, and finally our recommendations,” he explained.

Speaking specifically about the role media played in the hysteria used to generate the perpetual COVID-19 response measures, Drysdale repeatedly points out how much government funding funnels into both private and public media corporations.

“We’re not just talking about television and radios, we’re also talking about newspapers,” he shared.

“How can you expect the media to be fair and balanced when they’re completely reliant on government funding, grants, advertising dollars and all of that from the government? Our recommendations are quite poignant and innovative.”

Drysdale says that the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) simply should not exist in the form that it does now.

“Folks at the kitchen table can do programs themselves with very little money and those programs have a better reach than the CBC programs that we’re paying 1.5 billion dollars a year for,” he furthers.

Yet the CBC continues with the “safe and effective” pharma-centric marketing when there is mounting evidence to the contrary, which Drysdale says only adds insult to injury. “The CBC hasn’t learned their lesson, they will never learn their lesson.”

Drysdale says it’s up to everyday Canadians to take back their democracy.

“It won’t take long, only an election cycle,” says Drysdale, for Canadians to have their voices heard.

“We cannot expect the government to come to bear on this,” he says, “who did fraudulent deals with pharmaceutical companies to all of a sudden come out and police themselves.”

Although 63 different government officials were subpoenaed to testify at the commission, only one or two of them acknowledged the request, and none showed up to attest to the policies and measures they were responsible for implementing.

“If the Canadian public thinks that their public representatives respect them, think again,” Drysdale highlights.

The NCI will continue its work by delivering its report to elected officials and Canadians alike, urging them to share it broadly and discuss its contents.