City-funded Chinatown Day features 'Defund the Police' activist group

Rebel News was on the ground in Montreal’s Chinatown, where the Montreal Chinatown Roundtable hosted the annual Chinatown Day — a city-funded event that this year featured the activist group Defund la Police.

The City of Montreal allocated $200,000 last year to support initiatives like Chinatown Day, and public records show the Chinatown Roundtable received an additional $162,100 for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

Part of that funding is now being used to amplify groups that promote radical anti-police messaging.

Defund la Police openly calls for the dismantling of law enforcement in Canada. Their website outlines their mission: “Defund – Disarm – Decolonize,” and cites their contribution to a 2022 book titled Defund, Disarm, Disband: Police Abolition in Canada.

When Rebel News arrived, we were met with hostility by several participants from different organizations. Members of Defund la Police refused to comment, claiming Rebel News is not a legitimate media outlet.

However, the Montreal Chinatown Roundtable coordinator did speak briefly.

She dismissed concerns about the alleged presence of Chinese police stations in Montreal and defended the inclusion of Defund la Police at the event, framing it as an issue of free expression.

Public reaction on the street was mixed.

Some citizens supported the group's presence, arguing that reallocating police funding to social programs is necessary.

Others expressed concern that taxpayer dollars were being used to promote a message they view as extreme, especially amid growing public safety concerns in the city.

Rebel News has contacted the City of Montreal for comment and will continue to follow the story.