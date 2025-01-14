Christy Clark drops out of Liberal leadership race

Liberal members will select a new leader, and ultimately a new prime minister to serve until the next general election, on March 9.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  Sheila Gunn Reid

The former BC Liberal premier cited a lack of time and her questionable French language skills as her reasons to not officially enter the race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a rough week where her credibility was called into question on multiple occasions.  

Clark made the announcement on her X account: 

"I have made the difficult decision to step back. While we have come a long way, in a short time, there is simply not enough time to mount a successful campaign and for me to effectively connect with Francophone Canadians in their language. I have worked hard at improving my French but it’s not where it needs to be, today. I won’t be in this leadership race but I won’t stop fighting. Pierre Poilievre would rather attack Canadians than call out Donald Trump. We need the Liberal Party at the top of its game."

Clark was plagued by her distant relationship with the truth and a flip-flop on the carbon tax, leaving her campaign with a failure to launch. 

Clark denied ever being a member of the Conservative Party twice in interviews, however, the Conservative Party produced proof of membership for Clark sold through the failed leadership campaign of Jean Charest in 2022. 

Clark previously championed the carbon tax, even deriding Trudeau for not going far enough in his efforts to climate tariff all things that move, grow, run,  and heat in Canada.

However, in an interview with CBC, Clark walked back her carbon tax support, saying if she were chosen to replace Trudeau, she would, like Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, axe the tax. 

