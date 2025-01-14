Christy Clark drops out of Liberal leadership race

The former BC Liberal premier cited a lack of time and her questionable French language skills as her reasons to not officially enter the race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a rough week where her credibility was called into question on multiple occasions.

Clark made the announcement on her X account:

I want to thank the hundreds of volunteers across Canada who’ve pledged their support for me over this past week. We’ve put together an amazing team on very short notice.



But, friends, I have made the difficult decision to step back.



While we have come a long way, in a… — Christy Clark (@christyclarkbc) January 14, 2025

"I have made the difficult decision to step back. While we have come a long way, in a short time, there is simply not enough time to mount a successful campaign and for me to effectively connect with Francophone Canadians in their language. I have worked hard at improving my French but it’s not where it needs to be, today. I won’t be in this leadership race but I won’t stop fighting. Pierre Poilievre would rather attack Canadians than call out Donald Trump. We need the Liberal Party at the top of its game."

Clark was plagued by her distant relationship with the truth and a flip-flop on the carbon tax, leaving her campaign with a failure to launch.

Christy Clark signed up to vote in the last Conservative Leadership race on June 2, 2022 https://t.co/tWxBaaOtit pic.twitter.com/9X2GQrXmu9 — Jenni Byrne (@Jenni_Byrne) January 10, 2025

Clark denied ever being a member of the Conservative Party twice in interviews, however, the Conservative Party produced proof of membership for Clark sold through the failed leadership campaign of Jean Charest in 2022.

Lie after lie after lie. It’s pathological and seems to come easy for Carbon Tax Christy pic.twitter.com/la29WzjBVI — Jenni Byrne (@Jenni_Byrne) January 12, 2025

Clark previously championed the carbon tax, even deriding Trudeau for not going far enough in his efforts to climate tariff all things that move, grow, run, and heat in Canada.

Carbon Tax Clark cannot be trusted.



She's bragged about imposing the harshest carbon tax in North America.



But now, she claims to oppose carbon taxes.



More Liberal lies. Carbon Tax Clark is just like Justin. pic.twitter.com/lP7IR1ZPFe — Shannon Stubbs (@ShannonStubbsMP) January 13, 2025

Carbon Tax Clark bragged about having imposed on BC the *highest* carbon tax in North America.



Even higher than Trudeau’s carbon tax on gas, heat and groceries.



She’s Just Like Justin: https://t.co/uh9m6h0N1e pic.twitter.com/EnTHojgMBA — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 11, 2025

However, in an interview with CBC, Clark walked back her carbon tax support, saying if she were chosen to replace Trudeau, she would, like Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, axe the tax.

CTF's @kris_sims on the significance of Liberal leadership hopeful Christy Clark vowing to "scrap" the carbon tax as PM:



"This is huge because it tells us ... the carbon tax is wildly unpopular with Canadians."#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/w3ygcrCWhG — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) January 13, 2025

Liberal members will select a new leader, and ultimately a new prime minister to serve until the next general election, on March 9. Leadership hopefuls have to come up with a $350,000 entrance fee.

