Climate activists vandalize Van Gogh painting to protest oil

Crazed climate activists from the group “Just Stop Oil” threw a can of tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting, before gluing themselves to the wall in protest at London’s National Gallery on Friday.

Footage of the two vandals surfaced on social media on Friday, both sporting “Just Stop Oil” t-shirts.

Activists with @JustStop_Oil have thrown tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the national Gallery and glued themselves to the wall. pic.twitter.com/M8YP1LPTOU — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 14, 2022

“What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice?" one of the protesters said talking to the crowd. “Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

Thankfully, the painting, estimated to be worth $84.2 million, was not damaged.

In a statement from the National Gallery on Twitter, the museum wrote:

At just after 11 am this morning, two people entered Room 43 of the National Gallery. The pair appeared to glue themselves to the wall adjacent to Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ (1888). They also threw a red substance - what appears to be tomato soup - over the painting. The room was cleared of visitors and police were called. Officers are now on the scene. There is some minor damage to the frame, but the painting is unharmed. Two people have been arrested.

The painting is now back on display for the public to see.