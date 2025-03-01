WATCH: Clive Palmer’s ‘Trumpet of Patriots’ party — game changer or vote killer?

The launch of billionaire Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots party has raised concerns about dividing the right-wing vote among minor parties, with political figures questioning whether it will unify or further fragment conservative and libertarian voters.

Speaking on The Opposition Podcast, Trumpet of Patriots candidate Suellen Wrightson defended the party’s formation, arguing that it would become a major political force with the firepower to have an impact. Wrightson insisted the party would be the “third political force in the nation” and claimed it had the resources to rival the major parties.

Libertarian Senate candidate Jordan Dittloff weighed in on the issue on X, formerly Twitter, querying Wrightson’s comments on questions about alliances.

For some reason X glitched, reposting:



Suellen Wrightson from Trumpet of Patriots is currently on the Opposition Podcast with Avi and Rukshan, and she has just clearly stated in response to two direct questions from Avi that she believes Trumpet of Patriots is the "only" party… pic.twitter.com/fgyjC8kOVI — Jordan Dittloff (@Dittloff4Senate) February 27, 2025

“She has just clearly stated in response to two direct questions from Avi that she believes Trumpet of Patriots is the ‘only’ party that can challenge Labor and Liberal, that she is not interested in any alliances and that the invitation to other minor parties to ‘join’ Trumpet of Patriots was literally an invitation to fill out a Trumpet of Patriots membership form and abandon their previous party,” he said.

Dittloff expressed frustration that Trumpet of Patriots had refused to engage in formal discussions with other right-wing minor parties, including the Libertarians and One Nation.

“They haven’t responded to our invitation to attend the Freedom Summit on Sunday, and that’s fine. That’s completely within their prerogative, but the reality is that that book is just closed. This is a Clive Palmer effort to come in at the last minute, spend a lot of money, and essentially extract concessions from the LNP,” he said.

With the federal election fast approaching, the issue of minor party cooperation remains unresolved, and the prospect of a splintered right-wing vote continues to be a concern.