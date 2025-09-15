CNE Casino fined nearly $200k for not complying with terrorist financing rules

It was somewhat surprising earlier this year to discover that Mark Holland, the former federal minister of health in the Trudeau Liberal government, was named as the new CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto.

It was surprising because being the top carny at the fair would mean that Holland would be receptive to people driving from all over the province and even the country to take in The Ex.

But doesn’t that run contrary to his kooky climate change ideology?

Remember in June 2024 when the Conservatives suggested the federal government suspend the carbon tax for the summer? Holland’s response was equal parts theatrical and unhinged.

Here’s his rant verbatim: “Good news, kids! You can take a summer of fun time vacation where you’re locked in a car for 10 consecutive days nonstop with no bathroom breaks, and the Conservatives have a plan for you to have that summertime fun. And the cost? Give up the future of the planet. Don’t worry about climate change! Don’t worry about taking action on the planet! Enjoy your ten hours in the car and let the planet burn.”

What a nut!

Yet, in his new role as CNE CEO, how does Holland expect people to get to The Ex grounds? Walk?

But get this: why is that wherever Liberals and ex-Liberals go, scandal is sure to follow –much like that dust cloud that lingers around Pig-Pen from the Peanuts cartoon strips?

And the most recent scandal does indeed involve the CNE.

According to a CBC report, Canada's financial intelligence agency has fined the Canadian National Exhibition Casino $199,000 for failure to comply with money laundering and terrorist financing risk assessment and documentation rules.

Holy house of horrors!

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) announced the penalties for two administrative violations by the CNE Casino in a public notice on its website. The penalties were imposed after the CNE Casino indicated staff would report any high-risk transactions to an appointed compliance officer, the agency said.

"This process does not meet the legislative requirement" to have a documented, risk-based assessment to mitigate potential money laundering or terrorist financing crimes, stated FINTRAC in its public notice.

The agency said the CNE Casino also failed to provide documentation of an annual review of its compliance program, noting: “Suspicious transaction reporting, in particular, is critical to FINTRAC's ability to generate actionable financial intelligence for Canada's law enforcement and national security agencies.”

Talk about a 5-coupon ride…

We wanted to get the CNE’s side of the story. But alas, we are considered media non grata now that Holland runs the fair. Not even the CNE’s flacks in the media relations department will return our requests for comment.

Thus, we paid a visit to the CNE’s head office recently. The receptionist told us no one was available to speak with us. As for Mark Holland, he was still on his lunch break (please note: we arrived at CNE HQ at 4:10 p.m.!)

But what is it with Liberals and terrorism?

Meanwhile in Ottawa, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has to step back from “any matter related to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or the World Tamil Movement.” Apparently there could be a conflict of interest here.

You can’t make this stuff up…