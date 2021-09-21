CNN seems to prefer Chinese Communist policy on guns compared to U.S. rules

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

On Monday, CNN parroted Chinese propaganda about the United States, comparing the communist country’s policy on banning private ownership of firearms with that of the United States, which guarantees the right to bear arms under the Constitution. Furthermore, the outlet compared China’s communist revolution in the 1940s to the American War of Independence.

The cable news organization ran an “analysis” of the differences between the repressive Chinese regime and the United States regarding gun rights, with statements dissected by the Daily Wire like the following: “China’s gun control policy is broadly popular among the public, which — like many in the international community — views US gun crime with bewilderment and horror.”

The article in question reports on a fatal shooting in China’s Wuhan city, remarking that “The fatal shooting shocked many in China, which has some of the world’s strictest gun control laws — so much so, that some people thought initial reports were about yet another American shooting.”

“The two countries stand on opposite ends of the spectrum of gun control, with the right to bear arms legally protected and vehemently defended in one, and a near-total ban on civilian firearm ownership in the other,” the authors wrote, adding that “The difference is stark when it comes to public safety. Despite being the world’s most populous country, with 1.4 billion residents, China only records a few dozen gun crimes a year. And more broadly, violent crime has continued falling, reaching its lowest level in 20 years in 2020, according to state-run news outlet Xinhua. Meanwhile, the US reports hundreds of mass shootings with four or more victims every year, with more than 475 such incidents recorded so far in 2021 — not to mention many more gun deaths like suicides.”

The article claims that the two countries’ opposite approaches to private gun ownership are “especially striking given both nations were born from armed insurrection – the US winning its independence in the Revolutionary War in 1783, and the Chinese Communist Party establishing the People’s Republic of China in 1949 after a lengthy rebellion against the Nationalist government.”

China’s nationalist government, the Kuomintang, was a constitutional parliamentary democracy that opposed the monarchists of the previous era and the Yuan military regime, whose leader Yuan Shikai proclaimed himself emperor of China in 1915.

With the outbreak of the Second World War, nationalist forces were depleted following combat with the Japanese while communist forces withdrew from the field and grew in number, so much so that the communists, led by the People’s Liberation Army, were able to defeat the nationalists after three years of full-scale civil war. Not long after seizing power, the communists outlawed the private ownership of land and gold, and eventually firearms in 1966.

CNN notes, “By 1996, a national gun control law had been promulgated by the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp legislature. Under the law, only a few groups of people are allowed to own guns, including law enforcement, security personnel, government-approved sports shooters and government-approved hunters. The Communist Party’s grip has only grown tighter under President Xi Jinping.”

“China’s gun control policy is broadly popular among the public, which — like many in the international community — views US gun crime with bewilderment and horror,” the authors claim.

CNN’s publication of its piece follows China’s efforts to sow dissent among Americans over the Second Amendment. In July, Chinese state media Xinhua News tweeted, “How a gun-happy nation spends its #FourthofJuly weekend,” with a pair of U.S. political figures sharing a toast “To freedom,” with a third gun-wielding figure adding “… of shooting!”

The blood-splattered gun-wielding figure also danced by a gravestone marked “Death from firearm.”

Chinese cultural ambassador Zhang Heqing shared the tweet, remarking, “With gun violence happening almost every day, how much could the human rights be guaranteed? Can that also be called the so-called freedom?”