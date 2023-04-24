CNN terminates Don Lemon's employment after 17 years

CNN/Don Lemon

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, and Don Lemon is out at CNN. The two big headline names are no longer a part of their respective networks — but the difference is that Lemon’s departure from the company was anything but amicable.

In the wake of Fox News’ announcement that Tucker Carlson, their headline and highest-performing host, would be leaving the platform, Twitter was once again lit ablaze with word from Don Lemon himself that he had been unceremoniously kicked off the cable news network after 17 years of service.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” wrote Don Lemon in a brief missive to his followers on Twitter. “I am stunned.”

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he continued. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work. I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

It is unclear what any of those “issues” are, as Lemon did not elaborate on his suspicions for his termination.

“With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run,” concluded Lemon. “They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Lemon’s departure was met with widespread mockery on social media, with Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing remarking sarcastically that “a lot of people are asking if [Lemon] is coming to [the Daily Wire].”

“Just kidding,” quipped Boreing. “No one is asking that.”

A lot of people are asking if @donlemon is coming to@realDailyWire.



Just kidding. No one is asking that. pic.twitter.com/76leUCQMpV — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) April 24, 2023

Lemon’s departure comes after weeks of scrutiny since he made remarks about women and aging in February when he was mocking Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, stating that she was no longer “in her prime.” His remarks were not well received by either conservatives or liberals, with many lambasting Lemon for his misogyny.

Regardless of the reason for Lemon’s termination, his departure from CNN is unlikely to have much of an impact on the platform or its viewership, unlike Fox News’ parting of ways with headliner Tucker Carlson, who drove more eyes to the platform in his 8 p.m. slot than any previous Fox host in history.