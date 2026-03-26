Combatting 'Hate' Bill, Crime running rampant, Carney facing backlash | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Liberals' highly controversial Bill C-9, known as the 'Combatting Hate Act.' Supporters of the bill, including some Jewish advocacy groups, argue it provides needed tools against surging hate incidents post-Oct. 7.

However critics like some civil liberties organizations, faith groups, and Conservatives warn it risks overreach on free speech, freedom of religion, and expression.

Plus, we're looking at shocking footage reportedly from Vaughan, Ontario, showing a man firing a rifle at someone's home. The disturbing incident comes amid a wave of extortion-related violent crimes and hate crimes across Canada.

And finally, Mark Carney is facing backlash from Conservatives after boasting in the House of Commons that affordability in Canada is the best it's been "in over a decade."

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