Come joins us on tour and check out our newest documentary!

Rebel News' Chief Documentary Filmmaker Kian Simone has just put the last polishing touches on his new movie, 'Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity.'

  • By Rebel News
  • June 22, 2023
  • News Analysis

The Gunn Show was joined by Rebel News' Chief Documentary Filmmaker Kian Simone. Simone talked about how he recently put the finishing touches on his new movie, 'Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity.'

Sheila mentioned that part of this documentary just pointed out that this didn't happen in a bubble, or in a vacuum. It started sort of when Justin Trudeau took power.

"It didn't just happen overnight, it was a slow burn that I think lot of Canadians didn't pay attention too," she said.

"The film documents the abuses against churches and pastors under the guise of public health," added Sheila.

"It examines the actions of Justin Trudeau's Liberal government since he took power in 2015, which normalized his attacks on religious freedom long before Covid lockdowns came for congregations."

Rebel News is taking this documentary on tour across Canada for the first time! We are bringing the movie to people who lived it so we can watch it with them.

For tickets, tour dates and locations, please visit www.SaveTheChristians.com!

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Gunn Show. To watch the whole episode and gain exclusive access to our full-length shows and more, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
  • By Kian Simone

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

