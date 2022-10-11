Comedian John Cleese takes on cancel culture and wokeness in upcoming show

AP Photo/Amel Emric

Legendary actor and comedian, John Cleese has defended his new show against cancel culture, saying that “wokes” won’t like it because they are “authoritarians.”

Following his appearance on the BBC's 'Today' show, Cleese said on Twitter that his show, which is to be aired on GB News, would 'never get on the BBC.'

The show, which is currently unnamed and is set to tackle the culture war, has already received a lot of flack for Cleese’s apparent opposition to wokeness. Cleese told the BBC that the show would be canceled within the first “five minutes” if it was on the public broadcasting network.

“I’m sorry, can we just stop to appreciate that [John Cleese] went on the BBC today to talk about how he would be cancelled if he went on the BBC and there is no irony?” wrote a commenter on Twitter, to which Cleese responded.

“It would depend on the subject, wouldn’t it,” Cleese replied. “The show I have in mind for GB News would NEVER get on to the BBC. Are you able to understand that? I think…probably not.”

“It’s content,” added the veteran comedian when another commenter asked if he thought he’d be welcome back on the BBC after his show goes live. “There’s a massive [amount] of important information that gets censored, both in TV and in the press. In my new show, I’ll be talking about a lot of it. You should be prepared to be shocked.”

When other users condemned Cleese for teaming up with GB News, Cleese wrote: “I thought ‘guilt by association’ went out with communism.”

“You’re a bit like Mary Whitehouse, trying to get Life of Brian canceled before they’d even seen the script,” he added.

Later, the comedian responded to someone who told him that he was willing to keep an open mind about the show.

“I appreciate your open mindedness, Harry,” wrote Cleese. “But beware the ‘wokes’. They won’t like it! Like all people who believe [they] are purer than they actually are, they are authoritarians. Which is why all the best comedians make fun of them.”

The show, which also involves the work of comedian Andrew Doyle, will go live on GB News in 2023.