COMING SOON: Rebel News stands with David Menzies as police protect pro-Hamas thugs

On November 17, Rebel News hosted a “Stand With David” event in Toronto following the arrest of our reporter, David Menzies, the week prior while covering pro- and anti-Israel rallies that have been regularly occurring in a Jewish neighbourhood.

There, every Sunday afternoon for the past year, dozens of Jews and other pro-Israel Toronto residents have peacefully waved Canadian and Israeli flags at the corner of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in north Toronto.

Recently, pro-Hamas thugs have been targeting this peaceful rally, wearing terrorist-style masks, chanting antisemitic slogans and intimidating the local residents.

David Menzies' arrest was demanded by these agitators, who were furious that he was asking them questions. And Toronto's notoriously woke police force complied.

To defend our rights as Canadians and as journalists, our Rebel News team showed up in solidarity with David Menzies the week after he was arrested.

Stay tuned at StandWithDavid.com, because in the coming days we will release a special feature report from the Stand With David rally, showing everything that happened that day.