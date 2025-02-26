Completed Keystone XL could be 'huge' for Canadian, U.S. economies: Lorne Gunter

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Building the Keystone XL pipeline is something Donald Trump would like to see done “NOW,” something the U.S. president wrote on his Truth Social platform. The statement got the backing from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who said added the countries should be exploring economic opportunities like this instead of engaging in a trade war.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined the show to talk about the reversal from the U.S. after it was cancelled in 2020 during the early days of the Biden administration.

Looking at what the completion of this project could mean for Canada's economy, Lorne said “it's huge.”

“I'd love to see it; 830,000 extra barrels a day to the United States,” he added. “It would increase our exports to the U.S. — one pipeline — would increase our exports to the United States by nearly 20%.”