Completed Keystone XL could be 'huge' for Canadian, U.S. economies: Lorne Gunter

The addition of the Keystone XL pipeline could see Canada's oil exports to the U.S. boosted by 20%, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter told The Ezra Levant Show, something that would be “huge” for both countries' economies.

  February 26, 2025   |   News Analysis

Building the Keystone XL pipeline is something Donald Trump would like to see done “NOW,” something the U.S. president wrote on his Truth Social platform. The statement got the backing from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who said added the countries should be exploring economic opportunities like this instead of engaging in a trade war.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined the show to talk about the reversal from the U.S. after it was cancelled in 2020 during the early days of the Biden administration.

Looking at what the completion of this project could mean for Canada's economy, Lorne said “it's huge.”

“I'd love to see it; 830,000 extra barrels a day to the United States,” he added. “It would increase our exports to the U.S. — one pipeline — would increase our exports to the United States by nearly 20%.”

