Congressional delegation comes to Eagle Pass, Texas to address southern border crisis

Following a recent consistent increase in illegal migrant crossings at the United States southern border, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a congressional delegation at the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas. Alongside him were Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14), Rep. Michael Guest (MS-03), Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), Rep. Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), and Rep. Blake Moore (UT-01).

The members of congress had a briefing with U.S. Customs and Border Protection where they were given further information of what they have encountered during the border crisis. They also showed them around the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass so they could see the areas impacted by illegal crossings of migrants.

The members of congress also spoke to the media showing their discontent with the Biden/Harris administration over their failure to protect the border and U.S. citizens & residents. They also showed their grief over the confirmed death of Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans, who drowned in an attempt to save two migrants that were being swept away by the deceptively strong current of the Rio Grande.

Rebel News spoke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) who stated that U.S. President Joe Biden is the best business partner to the cartels. Rebel News also interviewed Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) who stated that he would not stop beating this drum to give a voice to the people and ranchers affected by the border crisis.