Conor McGregor warns America about Ireland's mass migration crisis

One of the UFC's biggest stars was in Washington on Monday, visiting noted fight fan President Donald Trump. Taking to the podium at the White House prior to meeting with the president, Conor McGregor said he was “there to raise the issues the people of Ireland face.”

The fighter accused Ireland's government of “abandoning the voices of the people,” adding that it was “high time that America was made aware of what is going on,” describing the crisis created by mass migration as a “travesty.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies shared their reactions to McGregor's remarks and the challenges facing the country, which Rebel News has covered firsthand.

David said that the social contract in Ireland had been broken, likening the situation to struggles Canada is facing.

“There was an unspoken agreement, and it was you can come from anywhere in the world, and you can pursue the Canadian dream,” he explained. “But here's what we ask of you: obey the law, don't be a troublemaker, don't import age-old hatreds into our Dominion.”

“What's wrong with the politicians there [in Ireland] right now,” asked Sheila, pointing out that it shouldn't take a millionaire athlete like McGregor to raise awareness about preserving Irish culture. “Are they so colonized by this globalist nonsense that they think there's a problem with Ireland being Irish?”