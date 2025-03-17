🔴 Poilievre's carbon tax plan, Carney in Europe, McGregor's mass migration warning | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre announcing a Conservative-led government would entirely scrap the carbon tax altogether, taking it a step further than the Liberals who have recently been attempting to reverse course on their signature policy — without removing it fully.
Plus, Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, is in Europe where he's visiting allies and trying to drum up support to counter U.S. President Donald Trump.
And finally, UFC star Conor McGregor visited the White House today for a meeting with Trump, speaking to reporters beforehand where he warned Ireland is facing a dire threat from mass migration as the country has seen local residents effectively replaced in some small towns and villages.
