Conservative caucus faces leadership crossroads after election defeat

In a pivotal moment for the Conservative Party, the caucus will convene this coming Tuesday for the first time since their federal election loss, as revealed by an internal memo obtained by CTV News.

The meeting memo says that it will “exercise provisions” from the Reform Act under Section 49 of the Parliament of Canada Act; what transpires could shape the party’s future, including a potential leadership review for Pierre Poilievre.

The 2015 Reform Act, championed by Ontario MP Michael Chong, empowers the caucus to vote on four key internal powers, including the ability to oust their leader and appoint an interim replacement. To trigger a leadership review, 20% of the caucus must formally agree, followed by a majority vote via secret ballot.

This mechanism famously led to Erin O’Toole’s removal in 2022 after the 2021 election defeat.

Despite losing his own seat and the Conservatives’ fourth failed bid against the Liberals, Poilievre appears to have retained significant support. Former leader Andrew Scheer, re-elected in Regina-Qu’Appelle, told CTV’s Power Play that Poilievre is “absolutely” staying, praising him as a “fighter” for Canadians overlooked by the government.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reaffirmed her unwavering support for Poilievre, the day after his electoral defeat and loss of his parliamentary seat.

The Conservatives secured 8,086,051 votes in the 2025 snap election — 41.3% of the total — marking their strongest showing since Brian Mulroney’s 1988 majority. Yet, the Liberals edged them out with 43.7% of the vote. Poilievre is reportedly rallying grassroots support and eyeing a return to the House of Commons, though this would require an MP to resign and a byelection to take place, a process that could take months.

As the caucus prepares to meet, the question looms: will they rally behind Poilievre or push for a change in leadership?