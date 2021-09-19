Conservative MP for Beauce defends refusing in-person debate with Bernier

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1334 Donors

Recently, Richard Lehoux, the Conservative Party candidate representing the Quebec riding of Beauce, refused to debate in the same room as People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier since he was not vaccinated.

This discriminatory decision caused a lot of noise in the media and political circles.

I went to Beauce in order to ask Mr. Lehoux what his reason was for not wanting to debate with Mr. Bernier in person, and also to ask him some important questions on his party's policies.

I finally found Mr. Lehoux on the outside terrace of the Saint-Marie De Beauce golf club. Mr. Lehoux, with a bit of arrogance, somewhat answered my questions. Lehoux claims that we must respect his choice to be vaccinated, but also the choices of others. This seemed a little vague on his part, given that he does not want to speak out on the measures that have been taken in the provinces, since that's not his jurisdiction.

For him, it is necessary to promote the vaccine and is in agreement with the vaccine passport — a popular position supported by the Conservatives, Liberals, NDP and Bloc Quebecois.

With just hours left before the election, let's see who wins.