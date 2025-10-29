Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner reminds Parliament of historical significance of Canada-US relationship

The Conservative MP said she wanted to try something "a little different" in Parliament amid increasing trade tensions between Canada and the U.S.

  |   October 29, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's recent speech in Parliament which highlighted the historical importance of Canada maintaining a strong relationship with the U.S.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Rempel Garner attempted to highlight the necessity of Canada embracing strong relations with its southern neighbour, as has been the case for generations.

"Of late, there have been a lot of terse words said about Canadian - US relations," the Conservative MP wrote on X. "Today I tried something a little different."

"For generations, Canada and the U.S. have shared the world's longest undefended border, fought together on the battlefield against evil, maintained strong trade ties, and joined our nations through marriages like mine," she said.

"The peace, freedom, and prosperity we have shared has helped to bring stability to the world. To continue, we must each safeguard our economies and societies through smart policies, strong militaries, robust protections for our democratic institutions," Rempel Garner continued.

"And frankly, by seeking to understand the complexities that each of our nations face in our hopes and challenges," she added.

Trade negotiations between Canada and the U.S. were recently halted by President Trump after the Ontario government released an anti-tariff video featuring comments from former president Ronald Reagan.

Showing 2 Comments

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-10-29 20:38:27 -0400
    The TrudeauCarney tactic is something that PET found to be effective whenever he was up for re-election.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-29 19:22:26 -0400 Flag
    If Trump wanted to, he could send in the military, depose the government, and put in place a caretaker regime which would actually make GOOD legislation for us citizens. Canada is an irritant, meaning Marx Carnage and the Trudeau-retread Liberals.