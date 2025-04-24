Conservative voters reject mainstream media narrative on party leaders: poll

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a new poll that shows 56% of voters who identify as Conservative don't trust mainstream media reporting about the federal parties' election campaigns.

The poll by Leger concluded that overall, just over half of Canadians express some trust or a great deal of trust in the mainstream media's coverage of the leaders.

Far more Conservative voters are skeptical of the mainstream media than Liberals, as only slightly over 25% of Liberals expressed a lack of trust in the media's coverage.

Sheila discussed her experiences with the mainstream media placing more importance on following prevailing narratives than reporting the facts on the ground.

"I saw firsthand why you should not trust the mainstream media. We had video of their interactions with us and they were still reporting it a completely different way," she said of the leaders' debates in Montreal last week.

"They did this during the Freedom Convoy where hundreds of independent journalists were just streaming what they saw. And the media from their little glass castles were reporting something completely different, telling you don't believe what you just saw," Sheila added.

The CBC has recently faced criticism after its chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton accused Rebel News of spreading misinformation after the French-language leaders' debate last week.

Barton incorrectly claimed that the remains of Indigenous children have been discovered at "various places" across Canada following Drea Humphrey's question to Jagmeet Singh about the rise of anti-Christian hate and church burnings in recent years.